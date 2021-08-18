Short Interest in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Expands By 21.5%

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the July 15th total of 2,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 613,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 183.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in SAP by 31.5% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAP traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.52. The company had a trading volume of 17,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,435. The stock has a market cap of $181.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. SAP has a 1-year low of $104.64 and a 1-year high of $169.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.93.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SAP will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SAP from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. SAP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.10.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

