Short Interest in The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) Expands By 59.4%

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 59.4% from the July 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of The Community Financial stock opened at $37.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $214.44 million, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.86. The Community Financial has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $39.00.

The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $18.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 million. The Community Financial had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 28.78%. Equities analysts expect that The Community Financial will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. The Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Community Financial by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael bought a new stake in shares of The Community Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Community Financial by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 288,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,883,000 after acquiring an additional 45,519 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Community Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of The Community Financial by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 244,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,373,000 after acquiring an additional 24,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

The Community Financial Company Profile

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, and time deposit accounts.

