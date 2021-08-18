Short Interest in Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) Decreases By 40.3%

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a drop of 40.3% from the July 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust by 74.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 74,500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust by 174.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 259,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 164,781 shares during the last quarter. 4.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Jonestrading cut Tremont Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Tremont Mortgage Trust stock opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a current ratio of 8.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.13 million, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.90.

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Tremont Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 44.74%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd.

About Tremont Mortgage Trust

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

