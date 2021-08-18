Short Interest in Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB) Drops By 37.5%

Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the July 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,961,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ultrack Systems stock remained flat at $$0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,079,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,229,737. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06. Ultrack Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.26.

Get Ultrack Systems alerts:

About Ultrack Systems

Ultrack Systems, Inc engages in the business of GPS tracking solutions. The company’s activities include development, implementation and distribution of electronic monitoring, and tracking systems for companies in the field of leasing, transportation, construction, disposal and others. Its hardware helps a range of customers in locating and tracking moving assets.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Ultrack Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrack Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.