Short Interest in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Grows By 22.8%

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the July 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 752,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE URI traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $345.25. 14,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,309. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. United Rentals has a 12 month low of $159.01 and a 12 month high of $364.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $319.88. The company has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.03.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 21.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on URI. Citigroup upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus lifted their target price on United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in United Rentals by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

