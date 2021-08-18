Short Interest in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Expands By 24.5%

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the July 15th total of 2,570,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 60.8% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 8,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the period. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.72. Westport Fuel Systems has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $12.95. The stock has a market cap of $626.32 million, a PE ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

