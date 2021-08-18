Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Receives “Outperform” Rating from CIBC

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$5.25 price target on the mining company’s stock.
Shares of Sierra Metals stock opened at C$2.90 on Tuesday. Sierra Metals has a 12-month low of C$1.84 and a 12-month high of C$4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.75, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$473.86 million and a PE ratio of 13.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.68.
About Sierra Metals
