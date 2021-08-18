Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Receives “Outperform” Rating from CIBC

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$5.25 price target on the mining company’s stock.

Shares of Sierra Metals stock opened at C$2.90 on Tuesday. Sierra Metals has a 12-month low of C$1.84 and a 12-month high of C$4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.75, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$473.86 million and a PE ratio of 13.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.68.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

