Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, a decline of 38.8% from the July 15th total of 74,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Sierra Oncology stock opened at $20.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.02. Sierra Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85.
Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts forecast that Sierra Oncology will post -6.74 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.
About Sierra Oncology
Sierra Oncology, Inc researches, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis.
