Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, a decline of 38.8% from the July 15th total of 74,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Sierra Oncology stock opened at $20.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.02. Sierra Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts forecast that Sierra Oncology will post -6.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sierra Oncology by 0.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sierra Oncology by 138.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sierra Oncology by 31.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Sierra Oncology by 21.2% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 64,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 11,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Sierra Oncology by 13.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 120,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 14,092 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc researches, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis.

