Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) & IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Critical Contrast

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) and IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sight Sciences and IRadimed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sight Sciences 0 1 3 0 2.75 IRadimed 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sight Sciences presently has a consensus target price of $44.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.23%. IRadimed has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.49%. Given Sight Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sight Sciences is more favorable than IRadimed.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sight Sciences and IRadimed’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sight Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A IRadimed $31.72 million 13.01 $1.37 million $0.11 304.45

IRadimed has higher revenue and earnings than Sight Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares Sight Sciences and IRadimed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sight Sciences N/A N/A N/A IRadimed 12.95% 7.31% 6.32%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.7% of IRadimed shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.9% of IRadimed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IRadimed beats Sight Sciences on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences Inc. is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc. is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

About IRadimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system. The company also provides non-magnetic IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls, side car pump modules, dose error reduction systems, and SpO2 monitoring with sensors and accessories. It serves hospitals, acute care facilities, and outpatient imaging centers. The company sells its products through direct field sales representatives, regional sales directors, clinical support representatives, and independent distributors. IRADIMED CORPORATION was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, Florida.

