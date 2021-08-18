Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Shares Up 3.5% on Analyst Upgrade

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX)’s share price shot up 3.5% on Monday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $49.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Silverback Therapeutics traded as high as $30.00 and last traded at $30.00. 867 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 176,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 3,705.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 97,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.82.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.16). On average, analysts predict that Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBTX)

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

