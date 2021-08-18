Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the July 15th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

SINGY has been the topic of several research reports. DBS Vickers raised Singapore Airlines to a “hold” rating and set a $4.90 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Singapore Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

SINGY stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.33. The stock had a trading volume of 20,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,845. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.40. Singapore Airlines has a 1-year low of $4.84 and a 1-year high of $8.71.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.4339 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.61%.

Singapore Airlines Company Profile

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, South West Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. It operates through Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation, and SIAEC segments.

