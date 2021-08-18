SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.79

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.79 and last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 21465 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

About SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF)

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations segments. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations, as well as operates satellite casinos.

