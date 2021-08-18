Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,541,400 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the July 15th total of 2,520,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 35,414.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SVKEF shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Pareto Securities started coverage on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SVKEF remained flat at $$13.68 during trading hours on Wednesday. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $13.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.28. The stock has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.09.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Company Profile

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain financing, custody, asset servicing, and fund services; and investor services.

