Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,541,400 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the July 15th total of 2,520,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 35,414.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SVKEF shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Pareto Securities started coverage on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SVKEF remained flat at $$13.68 during trading hours on Wednesday. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $13.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.28. The stock has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.09.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain financing, custody, asset servicing, and fund services; and investor services.

