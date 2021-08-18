SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Shares Gap Down to $72.91

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $72.91, but opened at $70.88. SL Green Realty shares last traded at $72.34, with a volume of 2,137 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. SL Green Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.89.

The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.55.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $184.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.52 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 32.04%. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.3033 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 501.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Company Profile (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

