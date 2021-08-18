SlateStone Wealth LLC Acquires 258 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in Citigroup by 3,877.8% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.12. The company had a trading volume of 13,778,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,981,123. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $144.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.07.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.97.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.