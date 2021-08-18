SlateStone Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

SlateStone Wealth LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Bank boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 14,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 390.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,399,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.16. The company had a trading volume of 491,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,723. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.13. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

