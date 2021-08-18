SlateStone Wealth LLC Purchases 6,065 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,065 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF makes up about 1.1% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $5,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,129,000. Finally, Derbend Asset Management bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at $782,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of ARKK stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.84. 6,005,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,365,705. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.67. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $81.33 and a 12 month high of $159.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.