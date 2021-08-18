SlateStone Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,001 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.0% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,671,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,875,000 after buying an additional 6,044,211 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,497,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,552,000 after purchasing an additional 122,407 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,678,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $196,207,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,878,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,537,000 after purchasing an additional 99,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,797,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,236,000 after purchasing an additional 30,225 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EEM stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.40. 42,790,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,928,285. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.43. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $42.29 and a 12-month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

