SlateStone Wealth LLC Sells 384 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 29,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH grew its stake in Bank of America by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 30,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,793,000 after buying an additional 39,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 88,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,637,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.79. The company had a trading volume of 49,661,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,056,988. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $43.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.95.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

