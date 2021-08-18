Small Love Potion (SLP) Trading 3.7% Higher Over Last Week

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. In the last week, Small Love Potion has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Small Love Potion has a total market cap of $147.59 million and $169.87 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Small Love Potion coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000718 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00057244 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002958 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00015199 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $379.22 or 0.00844661 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00047733 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00104505 BTC.

Small Love Potion Profile

Small Love Potion is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2020. Small Love Potion’s total supply is 541,173,609 coins. The Reddit community for Small Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . Small Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . Small Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com . Small Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Small Love Potion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Small Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

