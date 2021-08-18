SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Given New C$33.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$33.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$30.19 target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a research report on Monday, July 26th. National Bankshares upped their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.25 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$31.90.

Shares of SRU.UN stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$30.14. 11,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,522. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.03. The stock has a market cap of C$5.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.39. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$19.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.90.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

