SmartMesh 24 Hour Volume Hits $446,238.00 (SMT)

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. SmartMesh has a market cap of $5.57 million and $446,238.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartMesh coin can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SmartMesh has traded 24.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SmartMesh alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00057415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002963 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00015189 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $379.48 or 0.00845465 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00047610 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00104535 BTC.

About SmartMesh

SmartMesh (SMT) is a coin. It launched on December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 coins. The official website for SmartMesh is smartmesh.io . SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The SmartMesh is a blockchain-based IoT protocol that enables smartphones, onboard devices and others to connect to each other without the Internet. The SmartMesh team will leverage the Ethererum blockchain to provide a faster, resilient, and a decentralized network with higher bandwidth than the Internet. The SmartMesh token (SMT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase products and services in the SmartMesh network, and also to encourage the SmartMesh node contributors. “

Buying and Selling SmartMesh

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartMesh directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartMesh should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartMesh using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmartMesh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartMesh and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.