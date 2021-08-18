SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Short Interest Update

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMCAY opened at $31.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.29 and a quick ratio of 7.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.14. SMC has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $33.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells sintered filters and various types of filtration equipment. It operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. The Automatic Control Equipment segment handles the manufacture and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves, and actuators.

