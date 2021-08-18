Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Short Interest Update

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SMGZY stock traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $19.75. The stock had a trading volume of 20,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,102. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.94. Smiths Group has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $23.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on SMGZY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smiths Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Smiths Group Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of control systems and instruments for industrial applications. It operates through the following business segments: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek. The John Crane segment produces mechanical seals, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings, seal support, and filtration systems.

