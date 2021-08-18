Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.23

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 1.23 per share on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

Snap-on has increased its dividend payment by 51.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Snap-on has a dividend payout ratio of 34.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Snap-on to earn $15.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

Get Snap-on alerts:

SNA opened at $225.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $224.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Snap-on has a 1 year low of $138.94 and a 1 year high of $259.99. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.67.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $5,566,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $871,720.08. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.