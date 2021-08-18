SNS Financial Group LLC Buys 2,290 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

SNS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPDW. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 102.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,017. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.13. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

