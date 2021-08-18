SNS Financial Group LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

SNS Financial Group LLC reduced its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.97. The company had a trading volume of 162,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,924,928. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.68. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.20 and a fifty-two week high of $118.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

