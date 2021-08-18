SNS Financial Group LLC Has $1.52 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

SNS Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,191 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 17,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 18,330 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 20,064 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $87,779.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,521.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,733 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VZ stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.76. The stock had a trading volume of 352,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,645,121. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $230.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VZ. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.31.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

