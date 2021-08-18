SNS Financial Group LLC Has $2.57 Million Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

SNS Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 441 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 587 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,811 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

MSI stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $234.69. The company had a trading volume of 7,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,793. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $220.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.75. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.08 and a fifty-two week high of $235.03.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $1,259,521.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $211,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $239.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.64.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

