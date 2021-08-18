SNS Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

SNS Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,008 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 125.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,469,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,842 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,114,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,508 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 55.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,891,000 after purchasing an additional 989,275 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,353,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,703,000 after purchasing an additional 743,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,589,000.

SCHD stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.12. 43,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,904,187. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.06. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.94 and a 52 week high of $78.41.

