SNS Financial Group LLC Sells 1,436 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

SNS Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $11,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,108.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.68. The stock had a trading volume of 66,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,044. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $77.64 and a 12 month high of $105.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.13.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

