SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) CEO Anthony Noto Acquires 7,150 Shares

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) CEO Anthony Noto purchased 7,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $98,527.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SOFI opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $28.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.76.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.41). On average, equities analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Cypress Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SOFI. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

