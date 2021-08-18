Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) Short Interest Update

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 831,000 shares, a drop of 31.9% from the July 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 456,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
NASDAQ SOHU opened at $19.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $777.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.86. Sohu.com has a 52-week low of $15.04 and a 52-week high of $24.99.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOHU. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Sohu.com in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Sohu.com in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Sohu.com by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Sohu.com in the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Sohu.com in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 29.79% of the company’s stock.
Sohu.com Company Profile
Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.
