Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) Short Interest Update

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 831,000 shares, a drop of 31.9% from the July 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 456,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

NASDAQ SOHU opened at $19.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $777.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.86. Sohu.com has a 52-week low of $15.04 and a 52-week high of $24.99.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOHU. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Sohu.com in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Sohu.com in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Sohu.com by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Sohu.com in the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Sohu.com in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.