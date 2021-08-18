Solaris Hits Market Cap of $260,665.22 (XLR)

Solaris (CURRENCY:XLR) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. One Solaris coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC on major exchanges. Solaris has a total market cap of $260,665.22 and $64,827.00 worth of Solaris was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Solaris has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000055 BTC.

XLR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Solaris’ total supply is 2,174,480 coins and its circulating supply is 1,448,441 coins. The Reddit community for Solaris is /r/solarisxlr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Solaris’ official Twitter account is @SolarisCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Solaris’ official website is solariscoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Solaris is a Hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the XEVAN algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

