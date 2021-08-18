Solitude Financial Services Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Solitude Financial Services trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Solitude Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 5,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 71.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,456,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,534,316. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $60.97 and a twelve month high of $82.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.72.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

