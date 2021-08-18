Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a $50.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $43.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.74% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sonos’ FY2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sonos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO opened at $38.54 on Monday. Sonos has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $44.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.89.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. Sonos had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 52.75%. Equities analysts predict that Sonos will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $2,167,173.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anna Fraser sold 15,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $538,872.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,355 shares in the company, valued at $327,986.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,200 shares of company stock worth $11,140,134 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sonos during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

