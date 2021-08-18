Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) vs. ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT) Head-To-Head Analysis

ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT) and Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

ADM Tronics Unlimited has a beta of -0.07, indicating that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sonova has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ADM Tronics Unlimited and Sonova’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADM Tronics Unlimited $3.09 million 3.02 -$600,000.00 N/A N/A Sonova $2.82 billion 8.95 $630.15 million $1.66 47.25

Sonova has higher revenue and earnings than ADM Tronics Unlimited.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ADM Tronics Unlimited and Sonova, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADM Tronics Unlimited 0 0 0 0 N/A Sonova 0 6 4 0 2.40

Profitability

This table compares ADM Tronics Unlimited and Sonova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADM Tronics Unlimited -15.95% -16.05% -9.44% Sonova N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Sonova shares are held by institutional investors. 73.0% of ADM Tronics Unlimited shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sonova beats ADM Tronics Unlimited on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ADM Tronics Unlimited

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of environmentally safe chemical products for industrial use; non-toxic composite fabricating resin; non-invasive, electronic therapy technology, electronic development and production and topical, dermatological products. It operates through the following business segments: Chemical, Electronic, and Engineering. The Chemical segment offers water-based chemical products used for the food packaging and converting industries, and antistatic conductive paints, coatings and other products. The Electronics segment includes its Sonotron and Action subsidiaries. The Engineering segment provides certain engineering services, including research, development, quality control and quality assurance services, along with regulatory compliance services. The company was founded by Alfonso DiMino on November 24, 1969 and is headquartered in Northvale, NJ.

About Sonova

Sonova Holding AG engages in the development and production of hearing care solutions. It operates through the Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants business segments. The Hearing Instruments segment includes the activities related to the design, development, production, distribution, and servicing of hearing instruments and related products. The Cochlear Implants segment involves the activities relevant to the design, development, production, distribution, and servicing of hearing implants and related products. The firm offers its products under the brands Phonak, Unitron, Hansaton, Connect Hearing, Boots Hearingcare, AudioNova, Geers, and Advanced Bionics. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Staefa, Switzerland.

