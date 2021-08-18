Spectiv (SIG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $18.00

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Spectiv coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectiv has a total market capitalization of $30,342.61 and approximately $18.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Spectiv has traded down 10.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00058113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003038 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00015486 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $393.08 or 0.00858667 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00048361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.79 or 0.00104398 BTC.

About Spectiv

SIG is a coin. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 coins and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 coins. Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectiv is www.spectiv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signal is an advertising marketplace based on the Ethereum blockchain. On the Signal Marketplace advertisers can list their offerings to a network of attention influencers. Once an offering is listed, attention influencers are able to generate a personalized affiliate link that directs to the advertiser's offering. The Signal token (SIG) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the influencers every time this attention influencer drives a click or sale through their unique link. “

