Spectris (LON:SXS) Sets New 52-Week High at $3,877.00

Spectris plc (LON:SXS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,877 ($50.65) and last traded at GBX 3,844 ($50.22), with a volume of 21970 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,833 ($50.08).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,645 ($47.62) to GBX 3,920 ($51.22) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Spectris from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,640 ($47.56) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of £4.36 billion and a PE ratio of 19.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,423.82.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.56%.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

