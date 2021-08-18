Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on SAVE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. upgraded Spirit Airlines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Spirit Airlines from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.50.

NYSE SAVE opened at $24.31 on Tuesday. Spirit Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $40.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.53. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 29.57%. The company had revenue of $859.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.67 million. Equities analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 105,630.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 27,464 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 74.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,927,000. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

