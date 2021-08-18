Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at Susquehanna

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) had its price objective reduced by Susquehanna from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SAVE. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wolfe Research raised Spirit Airlines from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Spirit Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, upgraded Spirit Airlines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock opened at $24.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.72. Spirit Airlines has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $40.77.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.53. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 29.57%. The firm had revenue of $859.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAVE. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,087 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $5,847,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 159.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 39.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 1,822.2% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 14,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

See Also: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.