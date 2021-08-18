SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) CFO Kimberly K. Nelson Sells 3,200 Shares

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total transaction of $365,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $118.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.24. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.15 and a fifty-two week high of $120.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.86 and a beta of 0.90.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 10.28%. On average, analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPSC shares. Northland Securities raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.29.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 219.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 1,420.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 361.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

