Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Holdings in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 284.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 470,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 348,001 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,683,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 102.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after buying an additional 202,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. 12.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Anand Gopalan sold 80,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $801,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,723,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Michael Jellen sold 2,127,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $21,768,232.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,635,488 shares in the company, valued at $16,731,042.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,186,213 shares of company stock worth $52,416,221 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Velodyne Lidar stock opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.92. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $32.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VLDR. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

