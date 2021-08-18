Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 526,923 Shares of VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its stake in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) by 96.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526,923 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in VYNE Therapeutics were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors own 43.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of VYNE stock opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.73. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $13.20.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 554.66% and a negative return on equity of 147.35%. Research analysts forecast that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VYNE Therapeutics news, Director Patrick G. Lepore bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 338,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $755,740.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.

