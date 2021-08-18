Stabilize (STBZ) One Day Volume Tops $1,944.00

Stabilize (CURRENCY:STBZ) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. Stabilize has a market capitalization of $195,570.38 and approximately $1,944.00 worth of Stabilize was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stabilize has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. One Stabilize coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.47 or 0.00003252 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00056966 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002952 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00015234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.73 or 0.00842016 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00046978 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.92 or 0.00159060 BTC.

Stabilize Coin Profile

Stabilize (STBZ) is a coin. Stabilize’s total supply is 133,000 coins. Stabilize’s official website is www.stabilize.finance . Stabilize’s official Twitter account is @StabilizePro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Stabilize Protocol is an upcoming protocol that rewards depositors of stablecoins with the STBZ reward token. The reward varies how close the stablecoin is to its peg. The higher the stablecoin is above its peg, the less reward it gets, the lower, the more reward it gets, thus a system is created that pushes stablecoins closer to their pegs. “

