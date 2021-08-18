StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:GNWSF) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNWSF) fell 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. 3,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 26,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The company has a market cap of $18.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.37.

Get StageZero Life Sciences alerts:

StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:GNWSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.48 million for the quarter.

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. develops and commercializes proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for the early detection of diseases and personalized health management with a primary focus on cancer-related indications. Its proprietary platform technology is Sentinel Principle, which identifies novel biomarkers from whole blood.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for StageZero Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StageZero Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.