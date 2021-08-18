Standex International Co. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.55 Per Share (NYSE:SXI)

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Standex International in a report released on Monday, August 16th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $5.55 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.05.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Standex International had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 5.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research raised their target price on Standex International from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:SXI opened at $97.74 on Wednesday. Standex International has a one year low of $54.67 and a one year high of $108.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Standex International by 8.9% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 436,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,690,000 after purchasing an additional 35,674 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Standex International by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Standex International by 91.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Standex International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,152,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Standex International by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,999,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,099,000 after purchasing an additional 109,942 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Food Service Equipment, Engraving, Engineering Technologies, Electronics and Hydraulics. The Food Service Equipment segment is engaged in the provision of refrigeration, display merchandising and component pumps for the commercial food service and life sciences markets.

