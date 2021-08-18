Stantec (NYSE:STN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.309-$2.375 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of STN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.26. The company had a trading volume of 985 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,448. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.50. Stantec has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $49.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.1316 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 14.46%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stantec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Stantec from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Stantec from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Stantec presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.65.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

