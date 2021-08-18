Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) versus Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Financial Analysis

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) and Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Star Equity has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cutera has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Star Equity and Cutera, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Equity 0 0 0 0 N/A Cutera 0 0 3 0 3.00

Cutera has a consensus target price of $49.67, suggesting a potential upside of 5.79%. Given Cutera’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cutera is more favorable than Star Equity.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Star Equity and Cutera’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star Equity $78.16 million 0.16 -$6.46 million N/A N/A Cutera $147.68 million 5.70 -$23.88 million ($1.43) -32.83

Star Equity has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cutera.

Profitability

This table compares Star Equity and Cutera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Equity 1.34% -36.15% -9.11% Cutera 3.71% 14.36% 3.75%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.1% of Star Equity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.7% of Cutera shares are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of Star Equity shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Cutera shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cutera beats Star Equity on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center. The Diagnostic Imaging segment sells its internally developed solid-state gamma cameras, imaging systems, and camera maintenance contracts. The Building and Construction segment generates revenue from the lease of commercial properties and equipment. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Suwanee, GA.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc. engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo. The company was founded by David A. Gollnick in August 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

