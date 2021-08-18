State of Michigan Retirement System Has $3.66 Million Stock Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,215 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $3,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 264 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 375 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $117,829.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $286,431.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,504 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,163. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTXS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.63.

CTXS opened at $102.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.11. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.66 and a 12 month high of $148.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

